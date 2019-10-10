Inspire a future scientist! Become a Science Coach Volunteer – Training Oct. 24th

Tillamook, OR. – Science Coach (n): a community volunteer who believes all students should have access to hands-on, inquiry-based learning experiences in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and who is passionate about helping students learn.

Sound like you or maybe someone you want to be BUT don’t know how to get started? Perhaps you have helped-out locally during a field trip and have a few questions or skills you would like to sharpen?

Then we have the opportunity for you! The Science Coach Volunteer Training will be held at the Tillamook High School during a scheduled in-service day on Oct 24, 2019 from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. An optional activity exploration time will also take place from 12:30 – 2 pm. This training is for anyone interested in engaging students throughout Tillamook County in STEM activities and programs. These programs include environmental science field trips, science fairs, research projects and more. Volunteer Science Coaches are young professionals looking for experience, retirees looking to give back, local experts lending their expertise, agency representatives providing their unique knowledge of the local area and chosen fields, and employees of organizations looking to share their skills. Each year, hundreds of students participate in community-enriching programs sponsored by partners and made possible by Volunteer Science Coaches.

During this training, we’ll introduce you to a variety of opportunities to volunteer at programs organized by Tillamook School District #9, Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea (WEBS), and Tillamook Estuaries Partnership. The training will highlight the vital role volunteer Science Coaches fill and the responsibilities associated with helping during field trip programs. We’ll cover a broad overview of all the education programs in need of science coaches from opportunities to help students develop science projects to field trips that leave everyone smiling and covered in mud! We’ll also have hands on activities to help you gain experience leading inquiry-based activities and managing small groups. This training offers an optional opportunity to dive deeper into a handful of field trip activities for our upcoming events.

To top that off, we’ll provide lunch!





This event is hosted by Tillamook School District, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, Tillamook Bay Community College, and Oregon State University Open Campus. Registration is encouraged to help us plan for activities and lunch. Register online at www.tbnep.eventbrite.com or by calling Alix at 503-322-2222.

We hope you will join us on October 24 but understand schedules can be busy! If you are unable to make but would like to learn about future opportunities, please contact Alix Lee using the phone number above.