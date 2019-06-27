Pages Navigation Menu

Incredible Insects at Tillamook Forest Center June 29th

They are often seen as villains, but what if they’re superheroes in disguise? On Saturday, June 29th from 11:30 am to Noon, join us for a short talk on the benefits that insects provide to humans and the environment, followed by a walk to a nearby meadow where we will go on an insect safari!

Programs are free and open to all ages. For more details, call us at (503) 815-6800, visit our program & event calendar, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tillamookforestcenteroregon to receive fun forest updates.

Incredible Insects, June 29th, 11:30 am – 12:00 pm

http://www.tillamookforestcenter.com//calendar/index.cfm?event=events.list
Tillamook Forest Center, 45500 Wilson River Hwy, Tillamook
503.815.6800
www.tillamookforestcenter.org


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

