Hwy 22 This Weekend (Oct. 4-6) Closure Cancelled; Full closures scheduled following weekends

DOLPH – The closure of OR 22 at milepost 11.3 for the Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project is cancelled for the weekend of Oct. 4 – 6.

OR 22 will be closed at milepost 11.3 the weekends of Oct. 11 – 14 and Oct. 25 – 28, from 7 p.m. Friday evening until 6 a.m. Monday morning. During the closures, a signed detour will direct travelers on U.S. 101 and OR 18.

An existing culvert is being replaced with a new bridge. The southern half of the bridge is now mostly complete and traffic has been moved onto it as work continues on the northern half. One lane is closed at all times and traffic is controlled by flaggers.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer