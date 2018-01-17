Human Trafficking Community Awareness Event at TBCC Feb. 8

Human trafficking is taking place in Tillamook County. The American Association of University Women Tillamook Branch and Tillamook County Women’s Resource Center will be hosting a human trafficking community awareness event on Thursday February 8th at 5:30 pm at the Tillamook Bay Community College, rooms 214/215. The presentation will be by Amanda Monaco-Swanson, Trafficking Intervention Coordinator with the Oregon Department of Justice and Erin Ludwig, a Victim Specialist with the FBI.

Trafficking is happening here in Tillamook County. Human trafficking has become the second largest criminal industry in the world. This event will bring awareness to not only what is happening here in Tillamook, but also what is happening statewide. There will be an opportunity to learn about how our community can take action and make a difference.