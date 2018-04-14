Hug Point Slide Closes Hwy. 101 for Hours on Friday April 13th

At about Noon on Friday, April 13th, Oregon Department of Transportation alerts and TripCheck showed that a landslide had occurred at about milepost 34 (33.96 to be exact) on Hwy. 101. Located about 4 miles south of Cannon Beach near Hug Point, the landslide was actively moving and ODOT closed Hwy. 101 in both directions. Travelers were advised to avoid the area and detour using Hwy. 53 or Hwy. 6 to reach the North Oregon Coast area.

By 4 pm, ODOT had the slide area reopened to traffic with signs warning of falling rock, and the roadway still muddied from the multiple truckloads of debris that were removed. As the signs indicate, use caution in the area, also be aware that slides can occur with little warning along many routes in Tillamook and Clatsop County, and anywhere along Hwy. 101.



Here are photos of the area about 5 pm as we headed north for sushi at Tora Sushi Lounge.