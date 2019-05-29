HRSA $200,000 Grant to Help Tillamook County Address Addictions

Northwest Medical Foundation of Tillamook, known locally as Adventist Health Tillamook, has been awarded a $200,000 rural communities opioid response program-planning (RCORP-P) grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Grant funding over twelve months will support a local consortium in creating a sustainable and comprehensive community plan to address gaps and opportunities in Tillamook County’s access to services for addictions treatment and recovery. The planning process will also include strategies to strengthen the care provider workforce.

Initial project consortium members include Adventist Health Tillamook, the Rinehart Clinic, Tillamook County Community Health Centers, Tillamook Family Counseling Center, and Tillamook Office of the Sheriff. Additional community partners will be invited to participate in the county-wide planning process as it gets underway.

For more than a year, the Mission Integration Committee of the Adventist Health Tillamook’s governing board has been working with local partners on a plan to address a pressing community health need for access to treatment and recovery for addictions. This grant will enhance the scope and capacity of that initial plan, as well as facilitate future implementation projects identified in the new comprehensive strategic plan.

“Adventist Health Tillamook is honored to be one of two RCORP-P grant recipients in the state of Oregon in this funding cycle,” shared Eric Swanson, executive director of strategy and business development. “This significant funding gives the Mission Integration Committee capacity to move forward in a new way, together with community partners, to inspire wholeness and hope by expanding treatment and recovery options for individuals experiencing substance use disorder and opioid use disorder.”



Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. Our workforce of 32,900 includes more than 23,600 employees; nearly 5,000 medical staff physicians; and 4,350 volunteers. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides compassionate care in 20 hospitals, more than 260 clinics (hospital-based, rural health and physician clinics), 15 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies and four joint-venture retirement centers. In addition, the Adventist Health Plan serves patients in Kings County. Visit AdventistHealth.org for more information.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $200,000. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.