Hospice Invites Community to Celebrate and Remember Loved Ones – Tree Lighting in Rockaway Beach Nov. 25th

Adventist Health Hospice serving Tillamook County invites the community to celebrate Light Up a Life. Funds raised help meet the needs of local hospice patients and their families all year long.

Light Up a Life will begin with a Tree Lighting on Monday, November 25, 2019 at noon in the Rockaway Beach Civic Facility and will close with the Reading of the Names ceremony on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 4:00 pm at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Tillamook. A display with the names honored will be visible in the front lobby of Adventist Health Tillamook between the two events.

Each year Light Up a Life will highlight a story of Hospice hope and healing by honoring an individual, family or organization. This year’s honorees are the volunteers from the Hope Chest Thrift Shops! Both thrift shops are run entirely by volunteers who give the proceeds to benefit charities all over Tillamook County including Hospice.

“For over twenty years, many wonderful Hope Chest volunteers have given countless hours to help make a difference in our communities through our thrifts shops. Adventist Health Hospice has touched the lives of many people we know, and we are honored to help support its mission of hope.” – Terry Walhood, President, Hope Chest Volunteers

A donation made in memory or in honor of someone you admire, helps ensure that hospice care is available to anyone in our community regardless of their ability to pay. Donations are gratefully accepted: by mail to PO Box 188 in Tillamook, over the phone at 503-815-2308; and online at AdventistHealthTillamook.org/giving.

Hospice provides compassionate end of life care including medications, equipment and professional services to patients throughout the Tillamook region. The Hospice team, which includes a physician, nurses, aides for personal care, a social worker and chaplain, focuses on supporting the person and their loved ones along the last journey of learning, loving and reflecting together.

For more information, please call the Tillamook Hospice office at 503-815-2486.



Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. Our workforce of 32,900 includes more than 23,600 employees; nearly 5,000 medical staff physicians; and 4,350 volunteers. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides compassionate care in 20 hospitals, more than 260 clinics (hospital-based, rural health and physician clinics), 15 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies and four joint-venture retirement centers. In addition, the Adventist Health Plan serves patients in Kings County. Visit AdventistHealth.org for more information.