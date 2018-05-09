Homeownership and Financial Education Workshops Coming to Clatsop, Columbia, and Tillamook Counties

CARE is pleased to share these upcoming workshops.

Community Action Team will be holding six (6) free education workshops during the month of May and June in Clatsop, Columbia, and Tillamook Counties.

First Time Homebuyer Workshop

The Homeownership Workshop teaches shopping for a home, financial readiness, understanding mortgages, the closing process and how to protect your investment.

May 12, 2018 – Astoria 8:30 – 4:30 pm

May 19, 2018 – Tillamook 8:30 – 4:30 pm

May 26, 2018 – St. Helens 8:30 – 4:30 pm

Financial Education Workshop

The Financial Education Workshop teaches budgeting, saving, goal setting, credit management, and improving overall financial health.

June 2, 2018 – Astoria 8:30- 4:30pm

June 9, 2018 – Tillamook 8:30 – 4:30pm

June 16, 2018 – St. Helens 8:30 – 4:30 pm

Both classes in Tillamook County will be held on Saturday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm in the Tillamook CARE office at 2310 First Street.