Homeless Continuum of Care – November 16th

Homeless Continuum of Care

Hosted by CARE

Thursday November 16 at 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Partners Rural Innovation Center (OSU Extension Office) 4506 Third Street

You are Invited! Help Tillamook County develop a Continuum of Care for our most vulnerable. If you provide services for people experiencing homelessness and/or want to learn about these services, please attend this first information gathering event. This is the first part of the project, which includes mapping resources and identifying gaps for people experiencing homelessness in our community. Refreshments will be served. To register, please call CARE at 503-842-5261.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)