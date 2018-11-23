Holiday Trimmings at the Tillamook County Family YMCA Sign up NOW for the 8 week program

Studies show that, on average, Americans gain between five and 10 pounds between Thanksgiving and Christmas. This is just one of the reasons why the Tillamook County Family YMCA is launching their Holiday Trimmings program.

Members and prospective members can sign up now through Nov. 25 at the YMCA, located at 610 Stillwell Ave. in Tillamook, for this 8-week course.

“When they sign up, we will set up an appointment to record their body composition,” said Darcy Fugate, the Group Exercise Coordinator, “including weight, measurements, body fat and BMI.”

During the 8-week program, the Y will provide weekly workouts posted to their Facebook page and emailed to participants, as well as other opportunities to help those participating to track their progress and meet their goals.

“We have many class options for every ability at the YMCA,” Fugate said. “We also have Personal Training for anyone who would like a more detailed program.”

Then the week of January 9th, prizes will be awarded to the highest percentage of body weight lost overall in different age categories: 18-30; 31-50; 51-70 and 71 and up. Winners of each group will receive a one-month membership to the Y. A grand prize winner will also be selected.

The cost is only $5 to participate for members and $35 for prospective members. Those interested can register at the front desk.

For questions, contact Darcy at 503-842-9622 ext. 112.