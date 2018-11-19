Holiday Kids Fair in Manzanita Friday Nov. 23rd

Need something for the whole family to do after a day of shopping? Need to burn off some of that Thanksgiving dinner? Bring your family to the Manzanita Holiday Kids Fair, held at Pine Grove Community House at 225 Laneda Avenue in beautiful downtown Manzanita. It’s an evening of family fun on Friday, November 23 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

This FREE event is the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit!

Local organizations and non-profits will have tables with special hands-on arts and crafts projects and games for kids to make and enjoy. Enjoy light refreshments, holiday cheer, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus!

The Kids Fair a great way for families to get to know the wonderful organizations in our area and these are some that will be on hand with fun activities: Friends of NCRD, Oregon Beach Experiences, CARTM & the Refindery, The Rinehart Clinic, The Love Coalition, Women’s Club of North County-Manzanita, Nehalem Bay Methodist Church, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, Cannon Beach Art Association, and more!

Local author Brian Cameron will be on hand to sign and sell copies of his newest book, “25 Family Adventures on Oregon’s Tillamook Coast.”

Doors open at 5 pm, Santa arrives by Fire Truck, courtesy of Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue, at 5:30 pm.

For details, call or email Dan Haag at the Manzanita Visitors Center at (503).812.5510 or info@exploremanzanita.com

The Kids Fair is presented by Manzanita Visitors Center and is graciously sponsored by Pine Grove Community House.