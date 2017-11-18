Holiday Kids Fair Friday Nov. 24 in Manzanita, Pine Grove Community House from 5 to 8 pm

Need something for the whole family to do after a day of shopping? Come to the Pine Grove for an evening of family fun on Friday, November 24 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Local organizations and non-profits will have tables with special hands-on arts and crafts projects for kids to make.

Enjoy light refreshments, music from Matt Didlake, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

It’s a great way for families to get to know the wonderful organizations in our area and these are some that will be providing fun activities: CART’M, Rinehart Clinic, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Manzanita Music Festival, Oregon Coast Love Coalition, FACT Oregon, Haystack Rock Awareness Program, Cannon Beach Arts Association, Cannon Beach History Museum, Radio Manzanita, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, and Friends of Cape Falcon.

Doors open at 5 pm, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at 5:30 pm. This FREE event is the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit!

For details, call (503).812.5510

Manzanita Kids’ Fair has been graciously sponsored by Pine Grove Community House, Meadow & Corey Davis Brokers Cascade Sotheby’s Realty, Law Manzanita, Cloud & Leaf Bookstore, T-SPOT, and Manzanita Fresh Foods



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

