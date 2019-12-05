Holiday Happenings: Tree Lightings – Garibaldi & Rockaway Beach 2019

Photos by Don Best

The weather last weekend was chilly for the annual tree lightings in Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach.

Three-layers and a few hot chocolates powered up our favorite photographer to capture these wonderful images.

First in Garibaldi with the unique “crab pot” tree, waving to Santa has the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad’s “candy cane express” made it’s way north to Rockaway Beach.

A crowd awaited the arrival of the train, Santa and the lighting in Rockaway Beach.

This weekend, Saturday December 7th enjoy the Tillamook tree lighting and Holiday Lights parade (more on the activities, bazaars and sales from north to south and other holiday happenings coming up tomorrow.)

