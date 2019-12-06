Holiday Happenings This Weekend: Bazaars, Music, Santa Sightings, and More Saturday Dec. 7th

From Neskowin to Manzanita, Saturday December 7th is full of activities – there are bazaars, art sales, plays, music, ballets, Santa appearances and any type of holiday festivities to get you into the spirit. We’ve featured several the last day or so, but here’s another run down and reminders about some of the fun – this is not a COMPLETE list – check the Tillamook Living/Tillamook County Pioneer Event calendar for more. Start your shopping off at bazaars at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, the Tillamook Nazarene Church and the Tillamook United Methodist Church, or head down to South County for the “tour” – with bazaars at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Kiawanda Community Center, and Nestucca Valley Elementary Schools HollyDaze (held at former Beaver Middle School.)

From breakfast through dinner, and in-between, the City of Tillamook has it covered on Saturday – from Breakfast with Santa at the Tillamook Creamery from 8:30 am to 10 am, then out to the Tillamook Air Museum for special tours – free admission with canned food donations, Santa and the Grinch on hand. Then over to the Main Library for Holiday Crafts followed by Benny and the Bay City Rockers for a Christmas Sing-a-Long. Wrap up the day at 2nd Street Plaza with activities beginning at 3:30 pm, photos with Santa, chili, snacks and beverages at the Oregon Mess Hall, the tree lighting at 5:30 pm, followed by the Holiday Light parade.