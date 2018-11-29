Holiday Favorite: Dance Zone’s Nutcracker Remixed! Dec. 1st & 2nd

Join us December 1st & 2nd for the Nutcracker Remixed! Our show is a fun twist on the classic holiday story.

The shows are Saturday Dec. 1st and Sunday Dec. 2nd, and start at 3pm at Tillamook High School Don Whitney Auditorium. $5 admission at the door (children 5 and under are free).

These shows benefit our local Habitat for Humanity and NW Seniors and Disability Services. Hope to see everyone there!

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer