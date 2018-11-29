Holiday Farmers Market & Grange Luncheon Dec. 1st at White Clover Grange

Start your December with great food and gifts at the annual Holiday Farmers Market & Grange Luncheon on Saturday December 1st from 10 am to 3 pm at White Clover Grange of Mohler, OR. The grange and Lions Club will serve Reuben sandwiches and vegetarian chili including pie for dessert from 11 am to 2 pm. In the main hall, shop and enjoy handmade and homegrown products from over 20 local farm and artisan vendors including farm fresh produce, cheese, meats, fancy knits, pretty preserves, and feel-good massage.

Vendors: Annie’s Coffee Corner, Cannon Beach Soap Company, Charles Art Glass, Cosmic Healing NW, Fraga Farmstead Creamery, Gingifer’s Kitchen, Green Fork Farm, Healing Mind and Body, Homestead Crafts, Kristy Lombard Pottery, KURengami origami charms, Labyrinth Wool, Lance’s Farm Vittles, Lone Wolf Forge, Magic Farm Medicinals, MB Botanicals, Moon River Farm, NorthFork53 Tea, Rainyday Handwork, Rayven’s Chainmaille, Rugs by Anita, and White Clover Grange. The Grange is located at 36585 Highway 53, Mohler.