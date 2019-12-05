Holiday Farmers Market at White Clover Grange Dec. 7th, 10 am to 3 pm

Holiday Farmers Market

10:00 am to 3:00 pm, Saturday December 7

at the White Clover Grange, located at 36585 Highway 53, Nehalem, OR

The Manzanita Farmers Market moves indoors for a 1-time Holiday Farmers Market at the White Clover Grange on Hwy. 53, near Mohler. Over 25 different farm and artisan vendors will showcase their handmade and homegrown goods. Find farm fresh veggies, local fish, local meats, honey, donuts, baked goods, local tea blends, specialty jams, flavored oil and vinegars, bonsai plants, and flowering bulbs. Local artisans will be bringing beeswax candles, handmade rugs, pottery, copper wind structures, jewelry, felted ornaments, blacksmithed items, paintings, gift cards, glass floats and more!



The Holiday Farmers Market will be open from 10 am to 3 pm. In the middle of that, from 11 am to 2 pm a hot lunch of Reuben sandwiches, or vegetarian chili with sides and homemade pies will be available for purchase in the downstairs dining area, hosted by the Rockaway Lions Club. This event has been held annually for many years and is full of cheer and delightful goods. See you there!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

