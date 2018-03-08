Hoffman Center OPEN STUDIO • PAINTING & SKETCHING, March 24th

OPEN STUDIO  PAINTING | SKETCHING

Saturday, March 24 | 10:00am-1:00pm

Suggested Donation: $5

Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue | Manzanita OR

An opportunity to work on your projects with others who share your passion for painting and sketching.

Hoffman Center for the Arts invites all painting and sketching enthusiasts to get together for an Open Studio on March 24, 2018, 10 am to 1 pm. Watercolors, sketching, acrylics, oils or mixed media, bring your supplies and current project, or a new one, and work along with others who share your love of painting and sketching.

The Open Studio is for all skill levels from beginners wanting to learn more to pros willing to share their art experience.

The purpose of the Open Studio is to foster the art community, get to know each other, and keep on painting and drawing! This event is not an instructional workshop.

For more information, contact Bonnie Kost at bonniekost@gmail.com