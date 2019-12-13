Hoffman Center for the Arts Sponsoring Poetry Contest in January 2020

Here’s your chance to see your poem published online on the Hoffman web site, along with winning a $100 cash prize.

Submit poems of 30 lines or less, on any subject. Up to three poems will be accepted in a single submission document. Each submitter must state a clear connection to the North Oregon Coast in the biographical statement that accompanies the submission.

The contest will be limited to the first 50 poets who submit. The submission window runs from January 1 to January 31, 2020. All submissions will be anonymously judged by Lana Ayers. The winner will be notified in March.

There is a $7 entry fee to enter the contest. All submissions must be made online at hoffmanarts.org. Please follow the specific guidelines.



Lana Ayers, MFA, has been publishing the Concrete Wolf Poetry Chapbook Series since 2001. In 2010, she created MoonPath Press to publish poetry collections by Pacific Northwest poets. She has authored nine collections of poetry and recently released her first novel.

The winning poem and poet will be featured in the Hoffman Center Newsletter in April.

The Manzanita Writers’ Series is a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts, located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita.

Further information is available at hoffmanarts.org



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

