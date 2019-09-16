Hoffman Center for the Arts Horticultural Arts Program September Wonder Garden Walk & Talk Wednesdays September 18 and 25

Join Wonder Garden plant curator, Ketzel Levine, for a regularly-scheduled Walk & Talk through the Hoffman Center’s botanical outdoor classroom, The Wonder Garden. Ketzel’s hour-long class is a chance for all manner of gardeners to discover unusual and underused plants that thrive on the North Coast. Each class will highlight different plants in the Wonder Garden.

Wonder Garden Walk & Talk Wednesdays

Wednesday September 18 and 25, 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Price: $10

While class size will be limited, participants can sign up for as many classes as they’d like.

The Horticultural Arts program celebrates botanical diversity and explores gardening as a form of creative expression. Launched in the fall of 2018 we offer both hands-on events and opportunities for exploring the life-affirming role plants play in our aesthetic, creative and biological lives.

The program’s crown jewel is the Wonder Garden at the Hoffman Center for the Arts. Located on Laneda Ave. across the street from the Center, our young botanic garden is a living laboratory of plants from places as diverse as South Africa, Turkey, Chile and, of course, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.

Ketzel Levine studied at the George Washington U School of Landscape Design. She began her own business, Hortus Landscaping, in 1991, then later began a career writing about horticulture, botanizing, and lecturing for garden clubs, botanic gardens and arboretums. After moving to Portland, OR in 1996, she became the northwest regional correspondent for Horticulture Magazine and a contributing editor for The Oregonian. Her newspaper plant profiles were published in the book, Plant This! (Sasquatch Books, 2000). Levine’s own garden has been featured in several magazines, including Portland Monthly. A profile of Levine and her garden was published in the February 2011 issue of Sunset Magazine.

To register for Wonder Garden Walk & Talk Wednesdays, visit https://hoffmanarts.org/events/wonder-garden-walk-talk-wednesdays/



