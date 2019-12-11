Hoffman Center for the Arts Gallery Call for Art – Green Piece Show featured for Grand Re-Opening

Artists wanted for “Green Piece” show in January 2020! This is the Hoffman Center’s fourth year of celebrating creativity and community with a “Color” art show during the month of January, and be featured for the Grand Re-opening of the Hoffman Center, which is currently closed during the month of December. This is a fun event demonstrating the wide range of imagination and skills of the many people who live here.

We invite Tillamook and Clatsop county artists of all mediums to participate. The theme this year is the color green, featuring a wide variety of art forms inspired by the color green and created by our community of North Coast Artists from Astoria to Tillamook. Art includes ceramics, collage, fiber, drawing, painting, photography, and sculpture. One (1) piece of Art is due by Thursday, January 2, 2020 between 2 – 4 pm and must include the color green. Artists must prepare artwork for easy and secure hanging or display using professional art hanging hardware. We aim to display at least one piece of art per person as determined by space.

To kick off the show and celebrate the grand re-opening of the Hoffman Center, there will be an artist’s reception on Saturday, January 4 from 2 to 4 pm with refreshments and good cheer. This event is free and the public is invited to attend, enjoy the gallery, and view the repairs and renovations completed during December: two loos, improvements to the Gallery, repainting of clay studio floor, and deep cleaning of surfaces and recesses within the building.





The show, “Green Piece,” will continue every weekend through February 2, 2020. Items will be offered for sale with 70% commission to the artist and the remainder to the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

For more information on this and other gallery shows, email hoffmancenterartgallery@gmail.com or visit www.hoffmanblog.org/hoffman-gallery

The Hoffman Gallery is a program of Hoffman Center for the Arts and is located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita.