HOFFMAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: “Can We Get Along?” Presentation to Address Barriers Dividing Americans Oct. 22nd

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will host “Can We Get Along? Examining Our Personal Experiences of Connection and Community,” Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Chisao Hata, from the Oregon Humanities’ Conversation Project, will lead the discussion. Admission will be free.

In 1992, in the midst of riots sparked by the acquittal of police officers who beat him, Rodney King asked, “Can we get along?” According to Hata, that query still resonates today. “What is it that drives this question, and why can it be so difficult to answer,” she says. “What holds us back from connecting with each other? How do our personal experiences contribute to — and have the potential to breakdown — these barriers?”

Oregon Humanities offers free programs through its Conversation Project to engage community members in thoughtful, challenging conversations about ideas critical to our daily lives and our state’s future.

Questions about the “Can We Get Along” discussion at the Hoffman Center can be addressed to Tela Skinner at telaskinner@gmail.com.