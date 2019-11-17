Hoffman Center: Call for Art – Green Piece Show in January, 2020

This is the Hoffman Center’s fourth year of celebrating creativity and community with a “Color” art show during the month of January. This is a fun event demonstrating the wide range of imagination and skills of the many people who live here. Art is due January 2, 2020 | 2:00-4:00pm

Hoffman Center for the Arts | 594 Laneda Avenue | Manzanita

We hold an artist’s reception and grand re-opening of the Center on Jan. 4 from 2-4pm with refreshments and good cheer. We invite Tillamook and Clatsop county artists of all mediums to participate. The theme this year is the color green.

One piece of Art is due January 2, 2020 between 2-4 pm and must include the color green. Artists must prepare artwork for easy and secure hanging or display using professional art hanging hardware. We aim to display at least one piece of art per person as determined by space.



The show, Green Piece, will open on January 4 and continue every weekend through February 2, 2020. Items will be offered for sale with 70% commission to the artist and the remainder to the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

Pictured here art by Carolyn Gates, Bonnie Kost watercolor, John Zogg and Lloyd Lindley.



For more information contact the Hoffman Gallery: hoffmancenterartgallery@gmail.com