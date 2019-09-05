Hoffman Center Art of Aging Program: End of Life Decisions Sept. 11th

At the September 11th Art of Aging program, Terra Marzano will cover Oregon POLST (Portable Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment) forms. The event will be held Wed. September 11, 3-5pm at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Admission is $5.

End of life decisions can involve difficult conversations with loved ones and with ourselves. At this Art of Aging discussion, Terra Marzano will review the importance of making these decisions ahead of time so you can make sure your wishes are honored by your family and your medical providers.

Terra has a knack for approaching tough topics in a way that is both sensitive and straight-forward. In this presentation, she will cover details on advanced directives and the Oregon POLST (Portable Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment), including the specific decisions that need to be made around medical interventions. Time will be set aside for questions and answers.

Terra Marzano is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with over 13 years of healthcare experience, both in hospital and primary care settings. She has a special interest in healthcare transformation and improving the patient experience across the life span.

The Art of Aging/of Dying Series is a program of the Hoffman Center of the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Ave).

If you’d like to be on an email list for future Art of Aging/of Dying announcements, email Tela Skinner at telaskinner@gmail.com