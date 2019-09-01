Hoffman Center Art Gallery September Show Opening Reception Sept. 7th

During September the Hoffman Center Art Gallery will features four artists:

Nicole Hummel – Ceramics; Dorata Haber-Lehigh – Botanical Drawings; Carl Whiting – Drawings & Paintings; Kathleen Kanas – Basketry and Ceramics

The show runs September 5th through the 29th, Thursdays through Sundays, 1 pm to 5 pm.

There will be an Opening Reception on Saturday, September 7th from 3 pm to 5 pm with an artist’s talk at 4 pm. Refreshments will be served.

Each of September’s artists brings their own unique creative story to the Hoffman Center Art Gallery.



Nicole Hummel has been a potter for over a decade and this show will feature a selection of her recent work, avenues of exploration as her work continues to evolve. Much of her work is fired in wood kilns across the state of Oregon. “My functional pottery is an exploration of texture and form – an offering to the fire and a vessel to enhance the rituals of our daily lives.”



Dorota Haber-Lehigh is an artist, educator and a naturalist with a passion for native plants of the Pacific Northwest. Born in Poland, Dorota enjoys depicting flora of the Pacific Northwest, often native plants and portraying them with their sculptural and ephemeral beauty. Her passion is to bring attention to importance of ecological diversity of nature and emphasize nature’s and human fragility.



Carl Whiting is an artist, writer, and environmental advocate residing in Wheeler, Oregon. His favorite subject to explore, photograph, paint, and write about is the infinite variety of life around beautiful Nehalem Bay, a place he first visited over 20 summers ago. He has returned with his family every year since to walk in the woods, skip stones, and follow the shadows of clouds across Neahkahnie Mountain.



Kathleen Kanas has resided in Manzanita since 1979, opening the 4th Street Gallery & Studio there in 1994. She has been creating traditional and organic basket styles for over 50 years. Recently, she has begun to explore clay in conjunction with natural fibers Her work reflects her great appreciation for the natural beauty of the Pacific NW. “I still find great enjoyment going through my collection of bark, roots, rush and vines to see what will be worked together in my next piece.”



The Hoffman Gallery located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita and is free and open to the public.

To learn more about this and other upcoming shows at Hoffman Center Art Gallery, visit

www.hoffmanarts.org/hoffman-gallery/



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)