Pages Navigation Menu

Tillamook Advertisting and Radio

Hoffman Center Annual Ceramics Sale July 27th

Manzanita Beach Getaways

Come one, come all! You are cordially invited to the Hoffman Clays Studio’s Annual Ceramics Sale, held at the Hoffman Center Wonder Garden in Manzanita. July 27th 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Hoffman Center Wonder Garden | 595 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita (across the street from Hoffman Center)

Volunteers in our community will have a wide variety of unique hand-crafted ceramics for sale – pots, vases, mugs and more! Get a little early Christmas shopping done or just pick up something special for yourself. You won’t go home empty-handed, there will be hundreds of tasty items at great prices!

The ceramic sale is our annual fund-raiser that helps to pay for equipment, repairs and to keep fees at the Hoffman Clay Studio low.


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)