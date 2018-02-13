Highway 101/6 Project Update – Great News! No flagging tomorrow
by Sierra Lauder, Director of Events and Downtown Development, Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce
It’s not often you hear that phrase – great news – when addressing road construction and intermittent road closures, but again, the bridge girder placement went better than anticipated.
Delivery of the bridge girders went so smoothly again this morning that they were able to wrap up before noon again. AND BETTER NEWS — Additional staging space has made it possible to bring in tomorrow‘s girders without having to swing over traffic in any way, which means: no flagging or traffic stoppage should be necessary! Just wanted to send you all a quick note and let you know that this morning was so successful and that tomorrow should be even smoother.
A more detailed update will be provided later in the week. If you have any photos of the project that you would like to share, feel free to email them to the Pioneer at editor@tillamookcountypioneer.net
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer
