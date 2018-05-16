Highway 101/6 Project Update: Barriers Coming Down and 16 New Reasons to say Cheese

By Sierra Lauder, Director of Events and Downtown Development, Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce

This week, progress continues on some of the details that are harder to observe but set the stage for next steps. On the bridge, pours for the railing and pylons have cured, and this week those forms are getting stripped, and the detail work is getting finishing touches prior to painting/sealing. Light poles along the bridge will be installed soon, another sign that we are close to completion there! While the bridge itself won’t open all the way up yet, late this week the big concrete barriers along the bridge will be removed, and that will coincide with a change in access to the Rosenberg’s parking lot. The entire area will feel much more open after that, and it is certainly a sign that we are in the homestretch before final grading and paving that will take place before opening those additional lanes.

The other bridge in the project- the railroad crossing over Highway 6 that is part of the new Crosstown Connections Path that runs between Goodspeed Park and the Hoquarton Interpretive Trail- is also seeing some form work this week. Crews will be removing forms under the bridge using a lift from the highway below. Lane closures in the area will be likely, but flagging or traffic stoppage is not anticipated at this time.

Along Main Avenue downtown, the messy work continues. The three vaults that are north of Vapor Voodoo are complete, and the grading and prep for curb and gutter on the north half of that block is scheduled for the end of this week. While the concrete flatwork contractors have been working hard on curb/gutter/sidewalk on north Main, they will be moving back in to the downtown core in the next couple of weeks to form and pour over those graded areas.

Early next week, the block between Second and Third will experience more demolition, closing Main Street entrances to Chamber Headquarters, Dutch Mill and Kitty’s Food and Spirits. There is a large vault in front of the Dutch Mill that will be reinforced at this stage. All of those storefronts have entrances from the rear parking lot and will remain open through the construction, so don’t hesitate to utilize the free public parking lots along Ivy and pop in the rear doors.

Be safe out there.

﻿SAY CHEESE!

Sixteen new cameras have been installed on the traffic signals in the downtown core, but these are not speeding or enforcement cameras. Instead, they connect back to Salem. Designed to track traffic flow, these cameras allow remote monitoring of the traffic patterns, which will assist traffic controllers to adjust light timing and patterns remotely for quicker response time during peak traffic seasons.

For more FAQ’s about our project, including conceptual drawings that help visualize the project in its entirety, you can check out the ODOT page: www.TillamookTraffic.org