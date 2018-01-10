Highway 101/6 Project Update – 1/9/18

By Sierra Lauder, Director of Events and Downtown Development, Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce

Happy New Year!! Things have been busy since the start of the 2018, with lots of progress on the bridge and the beginning of the development of the “Crosstown Connections” trail, along with curb, gutter, and sidewalk work. Demolition of the old bridge is underway this week, and the calendar is full of bridge work in the next couple of weeks as some big pours go in. If you’ve been to the Feed Store lately down on Front St., you’ve likely noticed the incredible progress at Sue H. Elmore Park, and maybe noted the new sidewalk and driveway from Front St. into Burden’s.

Along First near Pacific, the curbing in front of the Pioneer Museum is coming together nicely, and the intricate radial pattern that is designed for that space should be coming soon. On the Post Office side, the brick wall is being finished this week, and the next couple of weeks includes the electrical work, concrete and track for the new gate that will be installed into the rear parking area.

On Main, the heating oil tank that was discovered in front of Everything Pets has been addressed, and that space filled so progress on the remaining vaults and northern stretch of sidewalk can move forward. Access to Tangled Yarns will shift from the north (Second St. south along Main to the door) to the south (so you will approach from Third, passing Sunflower Flats, Annie’s Country Sportswear, and Everything Pets). Decisions about how to handle the more massive tank between Third and Fourth are still being made.

Meanwhile, excavation crews have plenty to do tackling the clearing and beginning of the trail making process for the new “Crosstown Connections” path. The photo above shows the design and path of the trail that will lead from the Hoquarton Slough all the way to Goodspeed Park. For those of you who might need more of an incentive to try that trail out, later this spring Werner Gourmet Meats will be opening their Deli and Tasting Room, where you can follow that trail from downtown all the way through Goodspeed Park and across Third St to the big flag and enjoy a pint of Werner Brewing Company beer and an amazing lunch. I’ll see you there.

Cheers to a fulfilling and rewarding 2018!