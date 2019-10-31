High Speed Chase Ends with Car in Nehalem River in Wheeler Oct. 29th

Manzanita Police Officer Sean Mumey was notified by Tillamook 911 dispatch that Cannon Beach Police (CBP) was in pursuit of a vehicle southbound on Highway 101, at approximately 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Cannon Beach Police then discontinued their pursuit near Falcon Cove.

Mumey was able to locate the vehicle near milepost 40 on Highway 101. Mumey attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued at speeds of 75-85 miles per hour, until they reached the city of Wheeler. The vehicle turned on Rector Street into Waterfront Park in Wheeler. The driver stopped his vehicle near the boat launch and wouldn’t obey commands from the officer.

The driver then threw a bottle jack out of his passenger side window, breaking the window in the process. He then drove forward at a high rate of speed, going off the rock wall ledge and into the Nehalem River, exited the vehicle on the passenger side, and tried to swim away. He quickly turned back and started digging through his vehicle.

The suspect told the officer, “I have a bullet for you” while pointing an object, believed to possibly be a nail gun, at the officer.

Manzanita Police Chief Erik Harth arrived, along with a CBP officer shortly after. The driver was taken into custody without further incident. He was identified as Troy Underhill, 42, from Seaside.

A loaded handgun was located in the passenger area of the vehicle. Underhill was arrested by CBP.

Manzanita Police was also assisted by Nehalem Bay Fire Department and the Tillamook Ambulance.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

