Head Start is Enrolling Now!

Head Start is a comprehensive preschool for families with incomes at or below the federal poverty guidelines. To get started please fill out an application and mail or drop it off at your local center in Tillamook​ at 1100 Miller

or call (503) 842-5180 for more information.

Child application: English Spanish



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)