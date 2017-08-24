Head downtown Tillamook, where summer is still in full swing

by Sierra Lauder, Tillamook Chamber of Commerce

Despite the passing of another spectacular fair and the school registration deadlines last week, summer is still in full swing on Main Street. Our Visitor’s Center is officially open at 208 Main Ave., and the last month has been a flurry of activity as visitors and locals alike have come to see us to talk about eclipse glasses, camping opportunities and upcoming events. We have been blessed with the weather this summer, and I am personally crossing my fingers that luck and sun continue to shine down on us as we look to September.

Construction downtown will begin on Main Street this week, and as a person who is working and living right in the middle of it – I get it. It’s not that fun. I want to share my top-secret insider tip: park off of 101. The lots along Ivy – just one very thin block west of Main – have spaces available all day, every day. Businesses are open and there is so much to do and see all around downtown in the coming weeks.

Saturday, August 26th, at 6:30 in the evening, Art Accelerated is hosting their monthly Open Mic night at Yo Time. If you haven’t made it to one of these I would totally suggest it. Each month new and different performers come and share music, poetry and stories that remind us of all the best things about being human. That night is also movie night! Join your neighbors and friends to see the “Princess Bride” on August 26th at 8:15 p.m. in front of City Hall. This is the last movie of the summer, and it’s a good one. Did you know it’s the 30th anniversary of the Princess Bride this year?

It’s also time to get your tickets for Oktoberfest! The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook presents this celebration of food, drink, music and dancing on the Second Street Plaza in downtown Tillamook, raising money for their annual cultural events series and high school scholarships. Don’t let the name “Oktoberfest” fool you – this event is actually set for Saturday, September 9th, from noon to 6 p.m., and tickets are only $10.

Pelican Brewing Company is also hosting a huge event in September, the “Salmon Run.” Set for Saturday, September 23rd, the 5k/10k run/walk will begin and end at the Tap Room on the corner of 1st and Stillwell, and they have been planning this block party for months! Even if you are not a runner, this event promises to be a blast. We are expecting more than one thousand people to turn out for the fundraiser event. Registration is open all the way up to the day of the big event.

Amid all of these bigger events, individual businesses continue to host their own events and sales. So Chic Boutique is hosting their summer clearance sale, Pacific Restaurant is on the verge of opening any day, and Lucky Bear Soap Co. has some great summer deals. If you need cupcakes for a party, Sarasota’s continues to amaze with both beautiful and delicious treats. Anderson’s Florists and Sunflower Flats are cranking out gorgeous arrangements in the height of wedding season. I regularly pass families taking advantage of the milkshake happy hour at The Dutch Mill, and Fat Dog Pizza and The Local Dog House keep the pups around here well fed. Thank you for supporting these downtown businesses, and I hope you take a moment to pop in to Chamber Headquarters when you’re in the neighborhood.



