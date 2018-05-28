Hard-to-find fabrics on the Tillamook Coast

For 35 years, Doris Bash has welcomed guests into the colorful world of Creative Fabrics.She’s specialized in fabrics for slip covers and home décor, and notions for garments. But, it is quilting that won Wheeler’s heart.“Quilting is number one,” Doris said. “We’re definitely a quilt store. And we’ve always known for the selection of our fabric. We always have something a little different than everyone else. There are so many fabrics out there to buy and I have just been lucky getting the good stuff.” Creative Fabrics, in Wheeler, is looking for a new owner.Many of the fabrics are printed in Japan, with much of the cotton coming from India, while the batiks are made in Bali and the oilcloths in Mexico.“I’ve been noted for my oil cloth,” she said. “It’s kind of a hard item to find, and very nostalgic. It’s the kind of cloth our grandmothers used on their tables.”Not only do her customers come from long distances, many are repeats.“Our busy time is summer and fall,” noted Doris. “The Oregon Coast is such a destination and because we are on Highway 101, they find the store. We have a lot of customers from the Yakima Valley. They come down from Canada. We had a gal from Japan here on business. When I came to work she was sitting outside. It is a custom when they travel to take back gifts. She bought three quilts.”Doris has loved her shop and customers, many who have become friends. But as she faces her next birthday, she’s looking forward to retiring.“My customers are heartbroken,” she says. “But I’m 66; it’s time. I plan to retire in October.”While that’s sad news for some, there is a bright spot. Doris is hoping to hand off Creative Fabrics to a new shopkeeper who shares her passion for fabrics and notions.“The store is for sale. I want it to continue,” she said.The post Hard-to-find fabrics on the Tillamook Coast appeared first on Tillamook Coast.

