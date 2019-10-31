Halloween Happenings: From Manzanita to Pacific City – Trick-or-Treating, Coloring Contests, Movies, Parties and More

Making your plans for trick-or-treating tomorrow? Please be sure to take your children by a local assisted living community. There are several in the area – Nehalem Bay House on Tohl Ave., between Nehalem and Manzanita; Kilchis House on Marolf Place in Tillamook; Nehalem Valley Care Center in Wheeler. They welcome costumed children all day.

Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers invites the Tillamook community to join residents for an afternoon of tricks and treats on Thursday, October 31, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Guests and their families are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes and join Halloween festivities with Prestige residents in the comfort of a safe and positive atmosphere. The event will also include costume and pumpkin decorating contests.

This free Halloween event was inspired by Prestige’s Celebrations wellness program, which helps residents foster happiness and create meaningful, memorable connections, and will bring joy to residents and trick-or-treaters alike. Beverages and treats will be provided, along with prizes for the winners of the costume and pumpkin decorating contests. For more information on this spooktacular event, please call (503) 842-0918. Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers, 3500 12th St. Tillamook.

Here are some of the Halloween Happenings throughout Tillamook County:



*Hall-o-Nita – Trick-or-Treat Manzanita merchants from 3 to 5 pm

Coloring Contest – download the coloring page below and drop it off before you trick or treat in Manzanita to be entered to win! Winners will be announced after Hall-o-nita.



FULL SIZE COLORING PAGE at end of listings…

*Wheeler Treasures – Bobbing for apples, treats and witches from 3 to 5 pm



*Halloween Pop-Up Film: Wallace & Gromit’s Curse of Were-Rabbit

Hosted by Graceful Waves Wellness Center at 6:30 PM – 8 PM

206 S Marine Dr., Wheeler

Join us for a Halloween Showing of Wallace & Gromit’s “The Curse of the Were-Rabbit”! Family-friendly and Fun! We’ll be serving up some popcorn, have the tea kettle on, and ready to roll at 6:30pm. Come enjoy our amazing sound system, projector, and drop-down screen, in a super-cool environment!

Admission: FREE – Happy Halloween! (And nope – that’s no trick!)

Donations for popcorn, tea, apple cider, or ‘just because’ gratefully accepted.

*Rockaway Beach Merchants – Trick-or-treat – from 3 to 5 pm



*Garibaldi Portside Bistro – Drop by the Bistro for a little treat and stay for dinner! 5 to 8 pm

Children ages 12 and under eat free with purchase of an adult entree.

Children may choose their free entree from the kid’s menu!

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!



* Tillamook Downtown Merchants Trick or Treat – from 3 to 5 pm

*Werner’s Beef & Brew Trick or Treat – 11 am to 8 pm

* Trunk or Treat at Tillamook High School – 4:30 pm to 6 pm

* Truck or Treat at Tillamook YMCA – 6 pm to 8 pm



*Kiawanda Community Center – Children’s Halloween Party – 5 to 7 pm

The Kiawanda Community Center would like to invite you and your family to our Annual Children’s Halloween Party.

Please bring a “non-perishable” food donation for “Good Neighbors” We look forward to seeing you there!!

Cake Walk, Go Fish, Bingo, Treats, Cool Prizes and much more!

DOWNLOAD THE FULL-SIZE COLORING SHEET – and Drop off at Toylandia in Manzanita tomorrow Oct. 31st to enter to win prizes!!

