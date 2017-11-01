Hall-O-Nita – Manzanita Merchants Halloween Events

Halloween 2017 – Downtown Manzanita hosted dinosaurs, super heroes, ghouls, unicorns, marshmallows and more under glorious sunny skies …

Monster Bash with storytelling, costume contest, crafts, pizza and more at the Pine Grove Community House was a great success. Thanks to Manzanita merchants – organizer extraordinaire Aprilmarie Eckstrom, Manzanita Sweets and Toylandia.





