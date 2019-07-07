Pages Navigation Menu

Grub Club Fundraiser Concert and Dinner July 13 at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church

The Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church sponsored “Grub Club” supplies lunches for children ages 1-18 years throughout the summer when the School Lunch Program is in recess. The lunches are available at the North County Recreation District from noon to 12:30 pm, five days per week, Monday through Friday. The Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church is the North County area organization which provides the lunches; the volunteers expect to make 3,600 lunches this summer.
To support this effort, on Saturday, July 13, there will be a pulled pork slider dinner and concert by Riverside Drive, a blues rock band. Dinner is at 5:30, concert from 6-8 pm, in the parking lot at 36050 10th St. in Nehalem. Admission is $15/person for dinner and concert.

More volunteers are always welcome to help with the daily sandwich-making and lunch assembly tasks. Contact Bobbie Mosher at 503-368-5612 for more information.

Grub Clubs are available throughout Tillamook County supported by a variety of local organizations and sponsors, supported by the Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services. For locations, see this Tillamook County Pioneer story: https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/tillamook-county-grub-clubs-provide-free-summertime-lunches-for-kids-all-ages-1-to-18/


