Grub Club Fundraiser Concert and Dinner July 13 at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church

The Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church sponsored “Grub Club” supplies lunches for children ages 1-18 years throughout the summer when the School Lunch Program is in recess. The lunches are available at the North County Recreation District from noon to 12:30 pm, five days per week, Monday through Friday. The Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church is the North County area organization which provides the lunches; the volunteers expect to make 3,600 lunches this summer.

To support this effort, on Saturday, July 13, there will be a pulled pork slider dinner and concert by Riverside Drive, a blues rock band. Dinner is at 5:30, concert from 6-8 pm, in the parking lot at 36050 10th St. in Nehalem. Admission is $15/person for dinner and concert.

More volunteers are always welcome to help with the daily sandwich-making and lunch assembly tasks. Contact Bobbie Mosher at 503-368-5612 for more information.

Grub Clubs are available throughout Tillamook County supported by a variety of local organizations and sponsors, supported by the Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services. For locations, see this Tillamook County Pioneer story: https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/tillamook-county-grub-clubs-provide-free-summertime-lunches-for-kids-all-ages-1-to-18/