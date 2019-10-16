GREAT OREGON SHAKEOUT OCT. 17: LARGEST QUAKE DRILL HELPS TEACH WHAT TO DO WHEN THE SHAKING STARTS

The Great Oregon ShakeOut earthquake drill is almost here and it’s time to think about what you would do during an earthquake. The world’s largest earthquake drill is Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m., and more than 600,000 Oregonians are already registered. You can register at shakeout.org to participate and be counted.

Oregon is earthquake country. In 1993 western Oregon experienced two damaging earthquakes, Scotts Mills (magnitude 5.6) and Klamath Falls (magnitudes 5.9 and 6). Molalla High School and the State Capitol building were severely damaged. In addition to those crustal fault earthquakes, there is evidence that a massive subduction zone earthquake will happen off the coast from Northern California to British Columbia with force similar to that which hit Indonesia in 2004, and Japan in 2011.

By preparing now for future earthquakes, we can protect our homes and families.

Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are an opportunity to practice how to be safer during earthquakes by knowing how to “Drop, Cover and Hold On.” ShakeOut organizers say that to react quickly you must practice often. You may only have seconds to protect yourself in an earthquake, before strong shaking knocks you down or drops something on you.

To learn more about earthquakes in Oregon and how to prepare visit: https://www.oregon.gov/O…/hazardsprep/Pages/Earthquakes.aspx

This helpful video shows you what to do during an earthquake: https://tinyurl.com/y8zkes8f

Are you prepared to survive and to recover quickly?



Join Rockaway Beach Emergency Preparedness and test your evacuation skills for the impending tsunami. Get your go-bag and head to your designated assembly area. Take this opportunity to assess your household readiness, or your business or organization. Where will you be when the “big one” hits? Develop a family emergency plan and communication plan. Be Prepared, Not Scared. Find out more at ready.gov.