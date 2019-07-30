Graceful Waves Chiropractic Wellness Center Grand Opening Celebration

The grand opening celebration for Graceful Waves Chiropractic, a new wellness center in Wheeler, will be Saturday, August 17th at 2:00pm This party is to celebrate Graceful Waves’ current and future supporters, as well as those who have been a part of the construction, design, and beautification of their new building, after more than 2 years of planning and construction.

Graceful Waves Chiropractic offers specialized and unique care designed to teach the body strategies for re-organizational healing and living, promoting greater health and wellbeing through learning to respond to stress and tension differently, and with more adaptability. They utilize the techniques of Network Spinal Analysis and Somato Respiratory Integration, founded and developed by Dr. Donny Epstein, DC. Along with offering chiropractic services, they also offer other services such as yoga, massage, dance, counseling, retreats, free community programs, film nights, and more

So far, Graceful Waves has raised about $10,500 dollars in scholarship funds through their Go Fund Me account, Project Liberation. This scholarship money has already been put back into the community to increase access to their wellness services for those who struggle to afford care, with more than 300 spinal entrainment sessions that have been subsidized by scholarships. Sessions are normally $60/visit, and those who qualify for a scholarship can reduce the cost to $30/visit for adults and $20/visit for pre-teen children.

At the opening celebration, founder Dr. Dawn Sea Kahrs, DC will read aloud the name of every person who has made a donation of $5 or more in thanks and acknowledgement of their contribution. The names of each person, business, organization, or foundation will be placed in a 5-year Gratitude Time Capsule, which will be re-opened on the building’s 5-year anniversary celebration, and each name read in thanks again.

If you are interested in attending the grand opening, you can RSVP and find more details on their Facebook event page here. To donate, you can visit the Project Liberation Go Fund Me page here.