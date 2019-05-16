GOT ART?? ReHomed Art Show this weekend – Ticketed Opening Friday May 17th; Free to Public May 18th & 19th

Incredible artwork has come in for the ReHomed Art Show & Sale this weekend!

Today, Thursday, May 16 is the last date to donate paintings, signed & numbered prints and art photography, art ceramics and sculptures. Bring your excess art to the Pine Grove Community House between 2 and 5 pm.

We are just about sold out for the ticketed opening event May 17 from 5 to 8 pm. Tickets will not be available at the door. Scoop up the last remaining tickets Thursday afternoon @ PGCH or email info@cartm.org.

If you can’t make the opening night, the show is open, free to the public Saturday May 18 from 10 to 5, and Sunday May 19 from 10 to 3. Have we got some art for the empty space on your wall? Yes!

This event is a fundraiser for PineGrove Community House and CARTM.