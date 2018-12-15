GIVE THE GIFT OF OREGON STATE PARKS WITH AN ANNUAL PARKING PERMIT, $5 OFF IN DECEMBER

This holiday season, give the gift of unlimited access to Oregon’s state parks with an annual day-use parking permit. From Dec. 1-31, holiday shoppers can buy annual parking permits for only $25 — that’s $5 off the regular price of $30.

“This is the only time we discount the annual pass,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). “What better stocking stuffer than one that inspires adventure in Oregon’s special places?”

Purchasing these passes is easy — buy them online at store.oregonstateparks.org, along with branded holiday gift gear, such as water bottles, T-shirts and hoodies. All merchandise is also on sale during the month of December.

Parking permits are also sold at major OPRD offices, some state park stores and selected local businesses throughout the state. For a complete list of vendors, visit oregonstateparks.org.

Another way to support the parks you love is by becoming a member of — or giving the gift of a membership to — the nonprofit Oregon State Parks Foundation. The Foundation is dedicated to raising funds to enhance the state park experience. Those who give a tax-deductible donation of $45 or more will receive a 12-month day-use parking pass as a thank you. Learn more at oregonstateparksfoundation.org.

Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon State Parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. The 24-month pass is $50. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle.

Visitors are the single largest source of funding for Oregon’s state parks. Revenue from RV registrations and the Oregon Lottery, dedicated by voters in 1998 and 2010, make up the rest.