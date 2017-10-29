Get Ready for Suspense and Mystery! RIVERBEND PLAYERS’ NEW PRODUCTION STARTS NOV. 4

Experience Alfred Hitchcock, the master of suspense, with “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play”—three tales featuring spies, murder, and love. The Riverbend Players present a radio play adaptation by Joe Landry of three early films directed by Hitchcock. In “The Lodger,” a landlady suspects her mysterious new tenant may be an ominous serial killer. An international spy ring plots a massive explosion with tragic results in “Sabotage.” And, finally, in “The 39 Steps,” a man falsely accused of murder races across Scotland while handcuffed to a beautiful woman to recover stolen government documents. These stories come to life in the style of a 1947 radio broadcast, complete with intriguing characters, on-stage sound effects, and live jingle singers. Perfect for heading into the dark and stormy times of winter, this production is directed by Brian McMahon, with assistant director Tom Mock, and producer Tom Cocklin.

NCRD Performing Arts Center, 36155 Ninth Street, Nehalem, OR

7 pm performances on November 4, 11, 17, 18

2 pm matinees on November 5, 12, 19

Tickets: $15

tickettomato.com or at the door

(children 12 and under admitted free)



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

