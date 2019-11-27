Garibaldi & Rockaway Beach Tree Lightings & Festivities Friday November 29th; Open House at Garibaldi Museum Fri. & Sat. Nov. 29-30 &

‘Tis the season, Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach will light up on Friday November 29th. It all starts in Garibaldi with the lighting of the “crab pot” tree next to the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad depot at 5:30 pm with hot drinks, cookies and goodie bags for the first 36 children. Then the OCSR “Candy Cane Express” heads north to Rockaway Beach at 6 pm, with a planned arrival at 6:30 pm for the lighting of the Rockaway Beach tree.

At the Rockaway Beach Wayside, starting at 6 pm there will be refreshments and caroling, and everyone is encouraged to bring ornaments to hang on the tree.



Santa and his elf will be arriving on the Candy Cane Express at 6:30, and there will be collection barrels for canned food donations for the North County Food Bank. The Neah-Kah-Nie Choir will perform and the Salty Strings Ukulele group will lead caroling.



The Garibaldi Museum will have an Open House on Friday November 29th and Saturday November 30th from 10 am to 4 pm, It’s annual “Holiday Open House” features 25% off Gift Shop Sale, Free Admission with Donated Non-Perishable Food Item, Santa & Mrs. Claus will be here (Sat. & Sun.), Hot Cocoa and cookies will be available and raffle items! Come out and have some fun!

The Holiday Gift Fair takes over the Rockaway Beach Civic Facility at 276 Hwy. 1010 on Friday and Saturday November 29th and 30th, from 10 am to 5 pm.