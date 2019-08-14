Garibaldi Maritime Museum Presents “Pirate Festival” Aug. 17 & 18

Garibaldi Maritime Museum announces it’s first ever “Garibaldi Pirate Festival” this weekend, Saturday August 17th and Sunday August 18th from 10am to 4pm. This is a FREE Event, with a treasure map, and four obstacle courses! Free treasure for every winner!

Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad will be having an engaging train ride, too Watch out for pirates! Arrrr!

For more information please contact the Garibaldi Maritime Museum 503-322-8411.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

