Garibaldi Maritime Museum Celebrates Thanksgiving with Special Open House Nov. 23-25

Come celebrate at the Garibaldi Maritime Museum before we close for the season – a festive Open House November 23, 24 and 25th from 10 am to 4 pm each day. Free admission with a donated nonperishable food item for the local Food Bank. Crafts, treats, sales, raffles and more, including Santa on Saturday and Sunday. The Garibaldi Museum is going to have a 25% off gift shop sale! We will have refreshments and a raffle is available. Children can color a stocking or an ornament (adult supervision required). Handmade ornaments will be available for purchase (while supplies last) and nautical Christmas tree ornaments! Support the Garibaldi Maritime Museum.

Our first raffle item to showcase: An original Steinbach Nutcracker, “Sea Captain”. You can purchase a raffle ticket for $1 or 6 for $5, at the Garibaldi Museum. Raffle winners will be announced/called on Sunday November 25th at 2pm, during our Open House Celebration.

Our 2nd raffle item is a Limited Edition Bradford Exchange Snow Globe. This is a Thomas Kinkade “Journey Home for The Holidays”.

Our 3rd raffle item to showcase: A Handmade Mermaid Tree Topper. This will look perfect on a “Nautical” themed Christmas tree. Tickets are available this weekend or next weekend during our “Open House”. Buy 1 ticket for $1 or 6 tickets for $5. There will be 25% off our Gift Shop Sale, refreshments and Santa (Saturday the 24th & Sunday 25th)! The drawing for the raffle items will be held on Sunday the 25th at 2pm. No need to be present for the raffle to win. Sale starts Friday November 23rd!



Another great gift idea – and a way to support ALL of our local museums …Tillamook County “A Step Back in Time”

We are trying something new for Step Back in Time this year….Instead of one-price admission for 3 days as in past years, we are offering a Step Back in Time VIP pass that is good for 13 months!

The pass costs $35 and allows up to four people to get 20% off a one-time admission to Tillamook Coast History Alliance members from November 23, 2018 until December 31, 2019. This includes the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook Air Museum, Latimer Quilt and Textile Center, the Garibaldi Museum and Tillamook County Pioneer Museum… a $120 value! (Offer only good on regular admission, not special events, please.)

VIP passes will go on sale November 23, 2018 at the Garibaldi Maritime Museum and the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. OR be the first to get yours on November 1st through Eventbrite.com. Here’s the link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tillamook-coasts-a-step-back-in-time-vip-cards