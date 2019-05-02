GARIBALDI HISTORIC U.S. COAST GUARD BOATHOUSE AND GALLERY OPENS MAY 25TH, 2019, FOR THE SUMMER; Volunteer Meet & Greet set for Thursday, May 9th, 5-7pm

There have been many developments at Pier’s End in Garibaldi and the newly branded Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse over the past year. We are eager to re-open this iconic destination for the season and share our progress with everyone. The Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse will be opening for the season on May 25, 2019, at 12pm.

This year, the Historic Boathouse, located at 1209 Bay Lane in Garibaldi, will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 pm from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Suggested admission for this on-going preservation project is $5 for adults and free to active and retired Coast Guard and children twelve and under. The permanent Boathouse Gallery is being refreshed with new gallery exhibition My_Stories | Beautiful Mysteries of Tillamook Bay. We are so excited to share the next chapter in our story.

In preparation for the upcoming season, the Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative (GCHI), the 501(c)(3) non-profit leading preservation efforts and programming at the Boathouse will be hosting a Volunteer Meet & Greet / Docent Orientation at the Boathouse from May 9th at 5 -7 pm.

We are seeking volunteer docents, event hosts, carpenters, painters, cleaners and general all-around handy folk who LOVE the Historic Boathouse and want to help out this upcoming season! This will also be a training session for new and returning volunteers and a chance to meet other members of the team.

If you are enthusiastic about the opportunity to join our volunteer team of passionate Boathouse devotees, want to RSVP, or have any questions, please email or contact Chris Berrie, GCHI Volunteer Coordinator, by phone or text at 503-704-0271.

We look forward to having you join us in this awesome adventure and extend our thanks to everyone who has supported this project to date.

For more information on the Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse and this on-going preservation project, visit us at savegaribaldipier.org and follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/GaribaldiHistoricCoastGuardBoathouse/



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

