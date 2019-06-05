GARIBALDI HISTORIC U.S. COAST GUARD BOATHOUSE AND BOATHOUSE GALLERY RE-OPENED FOR SUMMER ’19 WITH NEW EXHIBITION – My Stories: Beautiful Mysteries of Tillamook Bay

The Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse located at Pier’s End in Garibaldi reopened May 25th for its second summer season with an inspirational new photography and design gallery exhibition entitled My Stories | Beautiful Mysteries of Tillamook Bay. The new gallery exhibition builds upon the 2018 installation Living Boathouse. That photography exhibition paid homage to the Tillamook Bay Coast Guard legacy and the unique beauty and architectural details of this maritime asset when the historic landmark reopened in June 2018.

In addition to the new My Stories gallery exhibition, further refurbishments and improvements within the Historic Boathouse have been completed by a dedicated group of volunteers, local Port partners and generous donors. Restoration and preservation efforts are ongoing and support is always needed.



About “My Stories: Beautiful Mysteries of Tillamook Bay:

“We are so excited to share the next chapter with this new Exhibition” said Mike Arseneault, GCHI Board Member and Gallery Curator. “Last year we grounded the gallery in storytelling centered around the Coast Guard and the Boathouse architecture. Moving forward, that will remain the foundation for all stories. This season the new exhibition features three unique curated stories that were inspired by listening to and learning from the community and hearing the level of interest and excitement from tourists who visited last year. Each of these three distinct stories celebrate a beautiful mystery of the Tillamook Bay area”.

1. The luxury resort town that fell into the ocean. – Bayocean, Oregon

2. The 1907 Life-saving station needs a lifesaver. – Tillamook Bay Life-saving Station, Barview, Oregon

3. The beloved icon that stands above them all. – Garibaldi Smokestack, Garibaldi, Oregon

“The goal for year two is to inspire and encourage locals and visitors to find out more about their towns history, these stories, visit local museums, attend heritage events, walk county parks and trails, and hopefully become future heritage advocates for Garibaldi, Tillamook County and the Oregon Coast” said Arseneault.

For 2019, the Boathouse Gallery has been refreshed with new storytelling elements including new and vintage photography, banners, graphics and call-to-action signage and flyers. There is also new permanent signage at the Pier’s Entrance to welcome guests to this heritage icon – the last of its kind on the Oregon Coast. The new storytelling, marketing efforts and permanent wayfinding was supported in part by generous grants received from Visit Tillamook Coast (Tourism) and the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (Oregon Cultural Trust).

This year, the Boathouse Gallery is also excited to introduce a guest artist exhibition space that will change across the summer. Our first featured artist is Johanna Froese, with an exhibition entitled 50 Miles. Johanna is a photographer whose work was also featured in the 2018 Gallery exhibition Living Boathouse.





About “50 Miles” – A new photography exhibition by Johanna Froese at the Historic Boathouse Gallery:

Story background – The Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse at Pier’s End and the people who served in it are forerunners of our current U.S. Coast Guard, Tillamook Bay Station, located in Garibaldi, Oregon. Established in June 1982, it provides many services including search & rescue operations and protection along the beautiful Oregon coast.

In its early days when crew members were called to duty, the Coast Guard station served an area of about 50 miles from Pacific City to Tillamook Rock. The old and current buildings stand just a short distance apart joining yesterday’s history to today’s current events.

This exhibition honors the men and women who serve diligently to protect our community. Orders can be made for her beautiful prints on display at the Boathouse Gallery during open hours or by contacting the artist directly.

The exhibition can be seen June 8-9 and June 15-16 from 12-4pm or by appointment at savegaribaldipier@gmail.com or by visiting the artist website at https://www.facebook.com/johannafroesephotography/

This next guest artist exhibition will open June 22 when a new “Circle Painting” exhibition by Rockaway Beach artist Christine Eagon.





About Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative: Restoration and preservation efforts at the Historic Boathouse are being led by the Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative (GCHI), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, in partnership with the Port of Garibaldi, and other local partners. To find out more about GCHI, or to donate online, visit our website at www.savegaribaldipier.org. For upcoming events and progress at the Historic Boathouse, follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/GaribaldiHistoricCoastGuardBoathouse/.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer or contributing services to support further restoration or have specific questions or want to get involved, email us at savegaribaldipier.org.

The Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse is located at 1209 Bay Lane in Garibaldi (turn on S 12th St) and is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 pm through Labor Day weekend. Admission for this on-going restoration and preservation project is $5 for adults (suggested) and free to active and retired Coast Guard and children twelve and under.