GARIBALDI CULTURAL HERITAGE INITIATIVE HOSTS NEHALEM BAY ARTISTS COALITION GROUP ART EXHIBITION AT THE GARIBALDi HISTORIC U.S. COAST GUARD BOATHOUSE

“Impressions from the Boathouse” Group Art Exhibition – August 17-October 3, 2019

August 10, 2019. Garibaldi, Oregon. The Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse located at Pier’s End in Garibaldi will be hosting a new multi-media art exhibition in the guest artist exhibition space at the Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse on Tillamook Bay, in Garibaldi – an iconic Oregon Coast heritage and tourist landmark.

The exhibition is a group show from eight different artists and members of the newly-formed Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition.

The group exhibition can be viewed by the public at The Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse located at 1209 Bay Lane in Garibaldi (turn on S 12th St). The Boathouse is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 pm through Labor Day weekend and group tours can be organized from September 3rd through October 3rd by appointment by contacting Mike Arseneault at savegaribaldipier@gmail.com. Admission for this on-going restoration and preservation project (including the guest artist space) is $5 for adults (suggested) and free to active and retired Coast Guard and children twelve and under.



About the Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition:

The Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition is a group of artists that live and work in Tillamook North County. They were formed and exist to create a stronger, more vibrant, and connected arts community by bringing artists together in unique venues to show work, partner with local business and organizations, and develop and sponsor workshops for adults and children. This is the first group exhibition for the NBA artists and they will be hosting their next group show at the North County Recreation District Gallery in Nehalem in December.

The artist group is open to all artists. For more information, or to follow our progress, visit us on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/NehalemBayArtists/

About the Artists:

Corinna Beuchett Corinna was born in Paris, grew up in England & Spain, but has been living on the Pacific Coast the last 40 years. She is self-taught in art. Corinna always loved texture and doing custom portraits of animals. Lately, she has been exploring ceramic art; carving layers of clay on top of clay. She currently has some of her ceramic jewelry at the Cannon Beach Gallery and has helped to restore the mural at the Hoffman Center in Manzanita. Recently, using a brush by hand, she stained and glazed an 1,100 square feet patio, painting each tile a different tone, giving the look of old Mediterranean tiles.

Volunteering for years at animal care and control in San Francisco opened her eyes to help ones who do not have the same voice as we do. Her home has always been home to 3-4 rescue dogs. You will often will see Corinna running on the beach every day, rain or shine, with all her dogs. She is here to stay.

Shaukya Dekker – Born in Holland and inspired by the realm of spirit, Shaukya has passionately created art for more than 20 years. Her visionary work expresses a personal and collective process of healing and transformation. During a significant breakthrough in 2014, Shaukya began painting with her hands (no brush), allowing powerful lighted energies to come through her onto the canvas. Her luminous paintings are often felt as a ‘living presence’ and grace the homes and offices of collectors in the US and in Europe. After almost 30 years in Northern California, Shaukya found her new home on the beautiful coast in Northern Oregon. The painting on display ‘I am a Bird; Coming Home’ reflects her love of the waters and birds of this amazing area. The original painting was created in 2018 (oil paint + sand on canvas, 36” x 48”). This is a limited edition high quality reproduction on canvas. www.wherelightmeetsform.com



Christine Eagon – Christine is a visual artist and art educator. Born in Hillsboro, Oregon, she studied art and photography at Portland State University, Oregon College of Art and Craft and graphic design at Clark College. Her artworks and photographs are held in permanent collections including the Broad Museum of Art at Michigan State University, Oregon State University and in numerous private art collections in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Christine’s Circle Painting technique involves liquid acrylic and sea salt on handmade Fabriano Artistico paper. She finds inspiration while watching the night sky, local bird life, and spectacular changes of light along ocean beaches. Christine lives in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. She volunteers as a docent at the Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse in Garibaldi, Oregon. www.ChrisEagon.com

Rick Hampton – Rick is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran with P.T.S.D. and usually the loner in a crowd. He became disabled in 2015 and became more “socially unacceptable”. Rick loves the amazing Oregon Coast. There is so much beauty to explore. Two years ago, he bought a camera (not a cell phone), and started taking a few photos here and there. A professional photographer or two complimented his photography. Now, with the combination of his love for the beautiful Oregon Coast, and his ability with a camera, he has developed a new P.T.S.D. (Photos To Shoot Daily) that really calms his military P.T.S.D. Rock is most known for eagles, sunsets, and things of nature but he occasionally photographs people, events, and social gatherings. He enjoys being able to share what he sees with the local community.



Rebekah Lu – Rebekah has been creating art for as long as she can remember. Her childhood was one of constant creativity, using whatever materials were at hand. She still enjoys working in a wide variety of media, including painting, drawing, wool, and ceramics. In 2003, she earned a BFA in Studio Arts from Marylhurst University in West Linn, Oregon.

Recently, she left a professional career in Portland behind and realized a life-long dream by moving to Rockaway Beach to focus on her art and writing. When not creating art, she enjoys spending as much time as possible walking on the beach, watching seagulls frolic in the surf, and exploring tide pools. Her dog Annabelle enjoys gathering driftwood, which she carries home for use in her own “projects,” during these excursions.

Rebekah’s current body of work features acrylic paintings exploring the beauty and joy of the Oregon Coast and its wildlife.

Janet Maher – Janet has been creating art since early childhood. As a lover of nature and animals, the natural world has been her strongest inspiration. Currently she is print making through the method of monotype prints. Monotype prints are sometimes called a “painterly print”. They are created by either adding or removing ink from a plate and then one print made from that plate. The prints for this show were all inspired from photos she has taken at the Historical Coast Guard Boathouse. Janet also makes miniature paintings, sculptures and puppets with a playful and whimsical theme. She has shown her work at Cannon Beach Art Association Gallery, the Secret Gallery in Astoria, Sea Level Gallery, past artist cooperative in Manzanita and currently has pieces for sale at Angelina’s in Nehalem Oregon. She is a lifetime Oregonian and now makes Nehalem Oregon her home.

Ahna Ortiz – As a performer, writer, and painter, much of Ahna’s inspiration comes from long walks and gatherings from the bay and ocean beaches. Driftwood and found objects have played a major role in her artwork. In addition to painting in oil and acrylic, most of Ahna’s paintings are created with molten, pigmented bee’s wax applied to the substrate with heated tools and brushes. Each layer of wax is then fused to the layers below with a torch flame. The wax hardens and cures to a durable, translucent, and polishable finish. Ahna’s paintings on display at the Historic US Coast Guard Boathouse are created in this manner and known as “Encaustic” paintings. The English translation from the Greek word is “Burned in.”

Ahna’s work has been featured in shows as well as privately commissioned. She can be reached at ahna.fancythat@gmail.com., and welcomes visits to her Garibaldi studio.

Reeva Wortel Reeva is a visual artist, performer, choreographer/director and teaching artist who creates narrative portrait-based projects that combine interviews, social commentary, performance, and large-scale installation. Driven by a commitment to develop the technique of portraiture beyond its traditional limits, Wortel has worked in communities as a social worker and teaching artist, honing a technique to narrate the individual stories of our time through her portraiture work, a process that involves in-depth interviewing, photography, painting, performance, dance, and installation.

In 2014 Wortel completed her work on SPILL, a play based on interviews and an installation of life-size painted portraits of people affected by the Deepwater Horizon tragedy and subsequent BP oil spill in the south coast of Louisiana that occurred in April 2010. SPILL had it’s world premiere in the spring of 2014 in Louisiana and premiered in Chicago in the fall of 2015 and in New York in 2017. www.reevawortel.com

Mike Arseneault (Curator) Mike has been the curator of the Boathouse Gallery since the Historic Boathouse reopened to the public in June 2018. He has a branding, advertising and marketing company in Rockaway Beach and is an avid arts advocate with a passion to elevate culture and support new and established artists on the Oregon Coast. He is also a Board members of the Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative.

More at www.recreatenow.com. Follow RecreateNow on Facebook.



About Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative: Restoration and preservation efforts at the Historic Boathouse are being led by the Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative (GCHI), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, in partnership with the Port of Garibaldi, and other local partners. To find out more about GCHI, or to donate online, visit our website or follow us on Facebook. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer or contributing services to support further restoration or have specific questions or want to get involved, email us at savegaribaldipier.org.

The Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse is located at 1209 Bay Lane in Garibaldi (turn on S 12th St) and is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 pm through Labor Day weekend.

Website: www.savegaribaldipier.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/GaribaldiHistoricCoastGuardBoathouse/



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)