GAM Weather: Tillamook Area Forecast, Friday, December 27, 2019 11 am

By Gordon McCraw

Another day of between-systems and a transiting high pressure ridge. This will help to give us partly sunny skies in the afternoon today with light winds and a high near 48. With the partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and the cooling temperatures with the moist ground and calm winds, we will likely see some patchy fog later tonight into tomorrow morning. Considering the lows could drop into the mid 30s in some spots, patchy frost is also possible.

The next front pushes into the area tomorrow, December 28th in the afternoon or evening, weakening as it does so. Another stronger front moves in late tomorrow night that could give us up to an inch of rain into Sunday afternoon when the rain should begin to ease.

Again, Sunday night into Monday we have a ridge of high pressure moving across as we are between system once again. As we continue in this active and progressive pattern, another front pushes in more rain Monday night late, then the front finally makes it through around Tuesday afternoon.

New Years Day we still have a chance of rain with cloudy skies, the highs in the low 50s.

After that, the active winter pattern continues.

If your plans include the beach today through the weekend, remember, there is an elevated Sneaker Wave threat along the Washington and Oregon beaches. These waves are called “sneaker” for a reason. These are waves with a higher runup that occur without warning and can knock you, or your pets, off your feet and pull you out into the ocean. They can also lift and roll large, heavy logs that can (and have) trap, injure or worse, people nearby. It is best to watch well away from the surf zone, do not get on or near these logs and stay off the jetties and other rocks near the ocean. Finally, never, ever turn you back on the ocean!