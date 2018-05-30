Gales Creek Strawberry Festival June 9th

Gales Creek – The 52nd Annual Gales Creek Strawberry Festival will be held June 9 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Gales Creek Church of God and the Gales Creek School in downtown Gales Creek.

This popular free festival, which usually draws around 1,000 participants, features local food and craft vendors, live music, displays from local law enforcement and public safety agencies, and of course, our world-famous strawberry shortcake.

The festival is jointly hosted by the Gales Creek Chamber of Commerce and the Gales Creek Church of God.

“The Strawberry Festival celebrates the agriculture heritage of the Gales Creek Valley,” said Gales Creek Chamber of Commerce president Chas Hundley. “Thanks to the hard work of volunteers from the Gales Creek Chamber, the Gales Creek Church of God, and our community, families from all over the Pacific NW can come and kick off the summer with good fun and our delicious strawberry shortcake.”

Parking and admission at this event is free.

The Gales Creek Church is located at 9170 NW Sargent Rd, Gales Creek.

Find more information, visit www.galescreekchamberofcommerce.org/strawberryfestival/

Founded in 2013, the mission of the Gales Creek Chamber of Commerce is to support a healthy community in the Gales Creek area.