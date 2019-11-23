Fun Continues in Manzanita – Holiday Kids Fair Nov. 29th at Pine Grove Community House & Santa’s Arrival

Friday, November 29

Holiday Kids Fair

5 pm to 7:30 pm

Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita:

Need something for the whole family to do after a day of shopping? Come to the Pine Grove for an evening of family fun on Friday, November 29 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm, with Santa arriving at 5:30 pm.

Local organizations and non-profits will have tables with special hands-on arts and crafts projects for kids to make. Enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, holiday music and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.



It’s a great way for families to get to know some of the wonderful organizations in our area and these are some that will be providing fun activities: Rinehart Clinic, St. Catherine/Santa Catalina Episcopal Church, Calvary Bible Church, Manzanita Visitors Center, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP), Oregon Beach Experiences, Rainy Day Village Network, and more!

There will also be a raffle for a special kids activity basket, donated by Women’s Club of Manzanita-North County!

Doors open at 5 pm, Santa Claus arrives at 5:30 pm, courtesy of special fire truck delivery by Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue.

This FREE event is the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit!



For details, call (503).812.5510



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

